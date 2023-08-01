No hiding place in Mordor: Ukrainian advance under fire

The tiny village of Staromajorske, recently recaptured from Ukraine, now lies in ruins – a symbol of Ukraine’s stubborn resistance to Russian forces heading towards Mariupol. This was reported by CNN in a recent report. As the journalists report, the village was so badly damaged that there are hardly any defense structures left for the advancing Ukrainian armed forces. As a result, the area is vulnerable to repeated Russian artillery attacks.

According to CNN, the troops fighting for Staromajorske suffered heavy casualties for every hundred meters they gained. The lack of cover is particularly dangerous, making it difficult for the Ukrainians to defend the positions they have recaptured. “When you attack under enemy fire, you have nowhere to hide,” a Ukrainian soldier told CNN about the difficulties of the offensive. Russian forces have twice attempted to retake the village after fleeing the ruins.

“Welcome to Mordor”

Russia’s line of defense, which appears thin in the context of Staromajorske, is in fact stubborn, CNN went on to note. In Neskuchne, a larger town liberated from Ukraine a few weeks ago, the Ukrainian armed forces met unexpectedly strong resistance. The Russian defenders had hidden in the cellars there and put up fierce resistance despite the supposed superiority of Ukraine. After the fight, they left a somber graffiti: “Welcome to Mordor”.

Russia’s resistance raises questions. As CNN points out, the persistent struggle for small settlements seems disproportionate. Even the mines laid by the Russians were booby-trapped, a young Ukrainian deminer reported. The unpredictable and merciless tactics of the Russian armed forces thus remain a significant factor in this ongoing conflict.

However, Ukraine’s recent successes, despite constant strains and losses, show that the country’s resistance is not flagging. As CNN concluded, the Ukrainian side, though exhausted, remains determined in the fight. Ukraine’s advance continues, although it is unclear how long this bitter struggle will last.