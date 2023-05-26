There will be no investor in the German Football League. (picture alliance / dpa / David Indian song)

In a vote on an investor, there were too few yes votes. Hans-Joachim Watzke is on the supervisory board of the German Football League. He says: Without the money from an investor, we can no longer keep up with football in England. We are no longer competitive now.

The German Football League had said: The clubs lost a lot of money during the Corona period. You need the money. And we want to show more Bundesliga games abroad. That costs money. But some clubs say: An investor interferes too much. They fear that games may then take place abroad. Or the investor determines the start times of the games.

Many football fans are satisfied with the voting result. They say: We don’t want football to become more and more dependent on money. Many problems cannot be solved with money.