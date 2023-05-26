Home » No mainstream: 68 p. Tips: Smart Investor: Value growth à la Warren Buffett! Top holding companies!
No mainstream: 68 p. Tips: Smart Investor: Value growth à la Warren Buffett! Top holding companies!

No mainstream: 68 p. Tips: Smart Investor: Value growth à la Warren Buffett! Top holding companies!


Titelstory in the new Smart Investor-Issue June 2023:

Holding companies – specialists at work
Traditional grips Smart Investor in the June issue the subject of investment companies on. With Gunter BurgbacherWe conduct an extensive interview with , the initiator and portfolio manager of AFB Global Equity Select, the only purebred fund for private equity companies. Furthermore, the Big Caps and interesting niche players presented among the German investment companies. There is also a large overview table with all the important key figures. Finally ask Felix Schleicher and Markus Walder from VAA Value Advisors GmbH presents four international holding companies with a value character.

Currencies – About Dollar, Euro, Bitcoin and Gold
Do not apply in vain currency speculation as the supreme discipline that private investors generally avoid. Smart Investor takes a closer look at the interaction between the dollar and the euro, but also the ruble, Swiss franc and Norwegian krone. In addition, the effects of geopolitical power shifts on the currency areas and the domestic stock market are analyzed.

Healthcare – health is very popular
The domestic small and mid-cap segment can be filled with interesting companies from the broad Health section” attend. Smart Investor presents five promising individual values ​​along the entire medical value chain. Also explained dr Daniel Koller the portfolio of the Swiss BB Biotech AG.

Turnaround – Three attractive pearls
From a larger selection of candidates Smart Investor two conglomerates and a previously hyped “data octopus” selected, which one in the medium term the Turnaround can trust. You can find more background and details on the values ​​from Hong Kong, the USA and Great Britain in the new issue.

See also  Learn deeply and understand the spirit of the plenary meeting

Malaysia – an alternative to China?
The country is like a microcosm of Asia with its multi-ethnic population. Rubber, tropical woods and tea dominate Economy of Malaysia not in a long time. Instead, the country has long since become one of the leading manufacturers of semiconductors and electronic products.

Life lessons from the gentleman investor
Interviewed on the occasion of the publication of his new book Smart Investor dr Markus Elsaesser about the decisive lessons of a fulfilled life – a look beyond the day-to-day business.

The perfect wave
Elliott Wave Analyst Dietrich Denkhaus gives to the readers in conversation
Smart Investor an outlook for the future of the DAX and gold that has it all. Fasten seat belts!

This and much more in the new Smart Investor 6/2023.

Text: Ralf Malisch, Smart Investor

