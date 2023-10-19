No majority in sight for Jim Jordan – DW – October 19, 2023

The impasse over filling the powerful top position in the US House of Representatives continues. The Republican Jim Jordan also failed in the election for chairman of the Chamber of Congress in the second attempt. Due to numerous dissenting votes from his own group, the confidant of former US President Donald Trump once again missed the necessary majority. In Wednesday’s vote, Jordan received 199 votes – one fewer than on Tuesday. The 59-year-old hardliner is met with major reservations among moderate Republicans, and among Democrats anyway.

The paralyzed parliament

The House of Representatives remains largely politically paralyzed for the time being. Because until a new “speaker” is appointed, legislative work there is largely idle. This means, among other things, that Congress cannot decide on any further military aid for Israel, which has been attacked by the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas, or Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia. The United States is also threatened with a so-called shutdown in mid-November if the budget dispute is not resolved. The chairman of the House of Representatives is third in the US ranking – after the president and his vice president.

The House of Representatives is located in the south wing of the Capitol in WashingtonImage: J. Scott Applewhite/AP/dpa/picture alliance

It is uncertain whether Jordan will still be able to get enough skeptics from within his own ranks to his side. The Republicans only have a narrow majority in the House of Representatives. Your group currently has 221 representatives in the parliamentary chamber, while US President Joe Biden’s Democrats have 212 seats. Jordan can therefore only afford very few deviations.

The arch-conservative parliamentarian from the state of Ohio cannot count on any support from the Democratic ranks. Jordan currently heads the influential Judiciary Committee, which is also investigating Biden. The president is accused of being involved in controversial foreign transactions involving his son Hunter.

The splintered faction

The Republican faction is currently difficult to bring to a common denominator. The previous speaker Kevin McCarthy, himself only elected in the 15th round, was deposed on October 3rd in the wake of an internal party revolt – a unique event in US history. The group initially nominated the right-wing conservative Steve Scalise as a possible successor to McCarthy. But Scalise was unable to secure the necessary majority within his own ranks and withdrew his candidacy before a vote in the plenary session. Jordan, who had previously been defeated by Scalise within the party, was then sent into the race.

wa/mak (dpa, afp)

Share this: Facebook

X

