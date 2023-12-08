No meeting with Nawaz Sharif, no intention to enter politics for the next few months: Muftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD: Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail says that I have no intention of meeting Nawaz Sharif, I am currently focusing on reading and writing and doing business, I have no intention of entering politics for the next few months.

He said that no one is telling how the country’s problems will be solved. All leaders are capable, but the plan must be communicated. I have resigned from all positions of PML-N, distanced myself from electoral process and politics, now study economics and do business.

The former finance minister said that no one is telling how the country’s problems will be solved. All leaders are capable, but the plan should be told. The world also does not want us to default, wheat has become cheap in the country today. Things are getting better, global wheat and crude oil prices have come down, hard times have passed, hopefully things will improve, stop smuggling, focus on exports.

He said that there are people in every party who are against privatization, the steel mill has been closed for 8 years, the salaries are still going on, the government will have to take some difficult decisions, we need continuity of policies.

