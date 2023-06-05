No more heating with wood? Forest owner fire letter to Minister Habeck

The two signers of the letter do concede that the burning of Holz releases emissions. In this context, the Unterreiners recall the “Agency for Renewable Resources” initiative funded by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, because a well-founded study clearly advocated the use of wood energy.

“Regardless of this, it is imminent to discuss the use of wood as a fuel, while at the same time continuing to produce electricity with coal-fired power plants,” Gert Unterreiner makes clear and underpins this argument in his letter: “Wood as a regional renewable energy source is being questioned , while liquefied gas obtained through fracking is imported to Germany from all over the world with heavy oil-powered freighters”, criticize Gert and Felix Unterreiner and remind them that during the corona pandemic, terms such as regional, sustainable and ecological were always “preached” by politicians. Not using an efficient and renewable energy source now is exactly the opposite and, above all, the wrong way to go.

At the same time, according to Gert and Felix Unterreiner, politicians are also demanding that the forests Climateadapt to change. “We are happy to go down this path, because the German forest owners are pioneers in sustainable forest management,” they make clear. In order to advance forest conversion, however, it is necessary to cut down wood and generate income so that other tree species can grow through natural regeneration or through targeted replanting.