NO MORE RISES IN FUELS

By: Luis Alfonso Albarracin Palomino

[email protected]

The national government does not cease its alcabalera intentions of continuing to progressively increase the price of gasoline, which since the first Colombian president took office, has increased by $4,410 with the distraction that they need to level it with international prices. and to seek the balance of national public finances, which is absurd. Our country is above all a producing and exporting country. The productive dynamics of Colombia cannot continue to be affected, which is reflected in the poor growth of the Colombian economy during the second quarter, which was barely 0.3%. In addition, the behavior of the indicators of the other sectors that contribute to GDP have been negative and, therefore, have negatively permeated the internal demand of economic agents, especially consumption, which represents 62% of this macroeconomic measurement. As we are going, the most vulnerable population sectors of the country are becoming impoverished and the rest of the economic activities are in the doldrums, as our ancestors affirmed.

All the previous governments, including the current one, the only solution they propose to seek this objective of the country’s economic policy is to increase fuel prices, promote tax reforms and get into debt. They never look for other alternatives to seek increased income. It is very sad and depressing to observe that their economic teams, who believe they are luminaries, only recommend to the executive, to seek that alcabalera path, without measuring the consequences that said policies have on the country’s economic agents and, above all, that they threaten the dynamics production of the country, just as we are perceiving all Colombian families, without exception. Only the obtuse, the aulic and the multilateral organizations that prescribe these formulas (IMF, World Bank, OECD) applaud these measures and boast of these measures in the different scenarios where they are present. Absurd again absurd, I affirm it as a graduate of the National University of Colombia, as an Economist, a university professor 34 years ago at Usco and Esap in the areas of economics and as a former dean of the Faculty of Economics and Administration of the Surcolombiana University

It is the worst mistake in history for a ruler to use these economic tools. They only contribute to draining the pockets of Colombians. They never talk about austerity. They boast in conjunction with the legislature of expanding the bureaucratic fronds of the State and irrationally increasing their salaries, demonstrating opulence with their bureaucratic expenses, hoisting their mediocrity and their inhuman sense, while an increasingly poor people, suffering the evacuations for Satisfy their internal demands, see how their leaders, for whom they voted and helped to elect them, boast and mock the suffering of these families who day by day see a far horizon to improve their quality of life and to offer them a better future. to his children. This is not how government action should be. The results of all this irrational action are the massive social protests that have been taking place, and those that are being prepared. With this I am not inciting them. But the communities go out to block the roads, massacres and murders occur daily, insecurity, ticketing, vaccinations, forced displacement, unemployment, child recruitment, increase in areas cultivated with coca and marijuana, more people swarming at traffic lights at intersections roads, asking for financial support, the human dramas that are experienced in the peripheral neighborhoods of the cities are gruesome, an exponential increase in the consumption of psychoactive substances, children at an early age lost with this scourge of micro-trafficking, and the State itself proposing its legalization and not taking actions to stop the advance of this consumption, nor provide rehabilitation programs to future generations. Sometimes in my prayers, I ask God why our country, so rich, full of tourist attractions, great human talent, great natural wealth, an enviable geographical position within the terrestrial globe, among other potentialities, has had to endure to rulers without exception, who have not had a vision of the future, a sense of generating a development perspective that leads to improving the well-being of all Colombian families, through the implementation of coherent public policies and grounded with the true reality national. President Petro, with great respect, do not generate hatred, always seek to unify the synergies around you, you still have 35 months of his mandate, so that he can adjust his government actions. Do not destroy the productive structure of the country. Without ideological biases. That is archaic. Learn this phrase, parodying the Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping: “I don’t care what color the cat is, what interests me is that it catches mice.” Respected colleague Gustavo (You are also an economist), pain, hunger, a need, what political color does it have, what ideology does it come from? I wish one day I would have the opportunity for you to receive me a class on economics for the poor. It would be an opportunity to personally express my modest thought to you, so that we could talk and interact about the economy and other issues of national interest.