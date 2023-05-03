Home » No more rubble on the street
No more rubble on the street

The Medellín Mayor’s Office announced that in May the free collection of debris and bulky items will begin throughout the city, including mattresses and furniture.

With this strategy, it is sought that citizens do not leave useless materials on the corners that come out of their
houses, even if they do not end up in the ravines, generating greater problems for the
population.

The pilot plan implemented in communes 1 – Popular, 5 – Castilla and 15 – Guayabal, where free collection began, resulted in 51 services, which allowed the collection of 21 cubic meters of solid construction and demolition waste and four cubic meters of bulky

To access the service, those interested must contact the Emvarias friend line 4445636, WhatsApp 3044037188 and the Zero Debris application. Collection hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

