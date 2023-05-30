no more scandals

Since Gustavo Petro Urrego assumed the presidency, his administration has been mired in repeated scandals that are negatively permeating the image of the Colombian president. One day he emits trills about them, and the next day he denies them, seeking to justify the occurrence of these events, which on many occasions are blurring his government actions in national and international environments. You can see a lot of improvisation in his acting. His collaborators do not measure his words and on many occasions compromise the health of Colombian democracy. One of the qualities that every ruler of a territory must have is moderation and prudence when expressing any governmental issue.

Such is the situation that President Gustavo Petro Urrego is enduring, due to the successive statements he issues through tweets or in public events, which are causing him a national rejection in the majority of the population and even among his own electorate. Through trills he hunts absurd fights with some government entities, which are the support of the State structure. Against the Attorney General of the Nation and the Attorney General, on repeated occasions he launches threatening phrases against the country’s supervisory and disciplinary entities, because they do not authorize the release of 300 dangerous and dark criminals who have once attacked peace and tranquility of Colombian families. The Council of State recently annulled the election of the president of the Congress, Roy Barreras, as senator of the Historical Pact, due to double militancy, and the previous week overthrew the election of the Comptroller General of the Republic, Carlos Hernán Rodríguez, due to administrative errors committed by Congress. when you chose it. It is not the first annulment of election against the Pact. The previous year, Senator César Pachón lost his seat for double militancy and last week the Attorney General’s Office suspended Senator Alex Flórez for offenses against police officers. For this reason, it has launched against the decisions of these control bodies. The president must respect the public powers of the State.

The day before, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation opened a preliminary investigation against officials to be determined in the case of Laura Sarabia, chief of staff of the Presidency and Marelbys Meza, former babysitter of the official. The controversy is due to the theft of a briefcase in Sarabia’s house with 7,000 dollars, for which the former babysitter Marelbys Meza was approached in the Presidency, and that she was supposedly taken to a basement of the Galán building, in front of the Palace, where they would have After taking her cell phone, they accused her of being a thief and a liar, and they gave her a polygraph test. It is a clear abuse of power by this senior official. We can continue listing the multiple scandals that dot the Casa de Nariño. They cannot happen again for the health of democracy.