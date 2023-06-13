Home » No more unjustified expenses
No more unjustified expenses

The representative of Nuevas Ideas, Alexia Rivas, highlighted that thanks to the favorable opinion for the approval of the Law for the Restructuring of Municipalities, with which the country will go from 262 to 44 municipalities, corrupt municipalities will no longer put a brake on development.

“No more unjustified expenses that did NOT contribute to the realization of social works,” declared the legislator. In the past, municipal mayor’s offices corruptly administered their municipalities, and mayors took advantage of state funds to benefit themselves.

It should be noted that the objective of this law, proposed by President Nayib Bukele, is to prioritize Salvadorans and their needs. Thanks to this reduction, the State will be saving $250 million that can be used for projects that benefit Salvadorans.

