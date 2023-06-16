No office in Tokyo for the time being? – DW – 16.06.2023

As part of the currently ongoing largest NATO air exercise Air Defender, the largest in the history of the alliance, not only flyers from the member states of the pact cross the skies of the allies. Machines from two other countries are also included, namely from Sweden and Japan.

While Sweden in all likelihood in the foreseeable future NATO is likely to be included, Japan remains a state that is merely close to the alliance. From NATO’s point of view, it makes sense that he would still take part in the maneuvers.

Actually Japan is working more closely with European and American alliesthan might be assumed at first glance. “No NATO partner is closer to the alliance or more capable than Japan,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a visit to Tokyo in January. The Japanese government has imposed sanctions on Moscow over the attack on Ukraine. It also provides freight transport for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

“What is happening in Europe today could happen in East Asia tomorrow,” Stoltenberg warned in January, outlining the motives driving Tokyo toward the Western alliance. Japanese officials use the same argument to explain the country’s ever-closer ties to NATO.

criticism from France

From NATO’s point of view, it would only be logical to set up a liaison office in Tokyo – it would be the alliance’s first in the whole of Asia. However, a proposal to this effect that was not officially announced by NATO triggered sharp criticism in Beijing. Also French President Emmanuel Macron expressed strong concerns. Macron said in a public speech in Bratislava that NATO should confine itself to its territory – the North Atlantic. “If we urge NATO to expand the spectrum and geography, we are making a big mistake,” the Financial Times newspaper quoted the French president as saying.

The attitude of rejection of France “stunned” the Japanese, says Patrick Cronin, Asia-Pacific chairman of the Hudson Institute think tank in Washington.

Cronin told DW that it was “absurd” that Macron should treat a “small issue” like the liaison office as an important foreign policy matter. The French head of government wants to protect the business interests that bind his country to China, he suspects. In addition, Macron wants to present himself as the protector of Europe by trying to pull the continent out of the increasing tensions between the two countries USA and China to keep out. “He can sell it to the Chinese like this: Look what I’m doing. I’m committed to Europe’s independence from America and avoid Europe being drawn into local affairs in Asia,” Cronin said of the French president’s possible motives.

The successor? French President Emmanuel Macron at a joint press conference with Angela Merkel in Paris, 2017 Bild: Christian Liewig/abaca/picture alliance

Macron to succeed Merkel?

Janne Leino, a foreign and security policy expert at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Brussels who has spent many years in China, has another explanation for Macron’s behavior. “Angela Merkel used to be the contact person for China,” says Leino. “I think Macron is now positioning himself as a kind of successor.”

“France is very keen that Europe is also represented in the Indo-Pacific region, but not necessarily as a junior partner within NATO,” said Leino. “If the European Union participates there, France will of course be the major player within the framework of the European Union.”

China to NATO: Stay away!

Whatever her motivation, Macron’s negative stance is well received in Beijing. In early June, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Weng Wenbin said Asia is outside the geographic scope of the North Atlantic Treaty. At the same time, he accused NATO of “penetrating eastward into this region, interfering in regional affairs and fomenting a bloc confrontation”.

Weng followed up with a direct warning to Tokyo: “Japan should make the right decision in accordance with the stability and development interests of the region and refrain from anything that could undermine mutual trust between the countries of the region and peace and stability in the region.”

Close bond: the defense ministers of Japan and the United States, Yasukazu Hamada (left) and Lloyd Austin, in Washington, January 2023 Bild: Joshua Roberts/REUTERS

Stoltenberg: No expansion of NATO towards Asia

When asked whether Allianz was actually trying to expand into Asia, Stoltenberg said no. “No one advocated that,” he said at a press conference ahead of this week’s defense ministers’ meeting. However, given the “security implications of the rise of China, which is investing heavily in new modern military capabilities that threaten its neighbors,” he defended strengthening partnership with the countries of the Indo-Pacific region.

This also includes a second invitation to the heads of state and government of Japan and Sweden to the NATO summit in the near future. They all attended a NATO conference for the first time last summer in Madrid.

In addition, NATO is also working on agreements with the two countries to upgrade their current status. If they currently still belong to the group of “Partners around the World“, they are now to be promoted to the “Individually Tailored Partnership Program (ITPP)”. This includes intensified bilateral cooperation in areas such as cyberspace, new technologies, climate change and the defense industry.

“Why don’t we just talk to China?”

Janne Leino suggests another way for NATO to deal with concerns about China: direct dialogue.

“If the argument is that we can’t open an office in Japan because we might upset China, why don’t we just talk to China directly about the issues?” Leino said. “Because officially, both NATO and China are open to dialogue, as both sides repeatedly assure each other. So why shouldn’t we try it?”

If Beijing rejects such an offer from NATO, Leino concludes, it should also tone down its corresponding objections to those Indo-Pacific states that accept the offer.

Adapted from the English by Kersten Knipp.