In the department of Huila, the official consolidation of the sales that the merchants had during the December season is still unknown. That is why, while Fenalco at the national level affirms that December was the worst month for merchants, the president of the Association of United Businessmen of the microenterprise, estimates that it improved compared to the previous year despite the fact that the expectations to the extent expected. This same contradiction is evident within the merchants who clearly speak from their experience; hence the importance of having official figures.

By: Johan Edward Rojas Lopez

Difficult times have been evidenced by merchants across the country, however, it has also reiterated the reactivation dynamics that could leave good figures during 2022, especially the month of December where large sales are normally expected. Despite this, the behavior of the trade is still officially unknown.

According to Fenalco, December was the month with the worst performance of 2022 for merchants, as business owners had to sacrifice their marketing margins to face inflation. In this sense, the business survey registered in the Fenalco Economic Log confirmed that the merchants experienced the worst performance of the year 2022 in December, since 52% of the businessmen assured that there was a decrease in their profits, 43% indicated that were maintained with respect to those of the end of the previous year and 5% increased them. In addition, for 71% of the country’s merchants their sales were the same or lower than those registered in the same month of the previous year and only 29% reported an increase.

“The country’s merchants had to sacrifice margins to be able, somehow, to exceed the year and not cause a greater inflationary impact by transferring prices to the consumer,” said the president of the union, Jaime Alberto Cabal.

However, it determined that Colombian commerce managed to close the end of the year with a positive balance despite the complex environment that the country is experiencing, characterized by a sharp increase in prices, the increase in credit costs and the general uncertainty regarding to the immediate future of the economy. It should be noted that the stagnation is influenced by the comparison base, December 2021, the month in which there was a VAT-free day and in which retail sales, according to DANE, grew 13% in real terms.

The fastest growing lines in 2022 were: entertainment, hotels and restaurants. “Without a doubt, the return to normality, after the pandemic, influenced so that, in the country, as in hundreds of countries, consumers value the experiences more than the product. It is not negligible that concerts in some twenty cities were the order of the day and that the most emblematic venues for holding this type of event are practically full for this new year. The same is the case with the so-called MICE or event tourism, ”he emphasized.

expectations were met

Zoilo Chaux Jaramillo, president of the Association of United Entrepreneurs of the microenterprise, explained that the economic expectations that commerce had in general in the department of Huila were not achieved, but they were exceeded compared to the previous year. And it is that not everything is bad, because “it must be taken into account that trade moves as people have money in their pockets and when it is not like that, they cannot buy everything they have. What is certain is that sales improved compared to 2021, but not to the extent expected. There was a great movement of people, but few sales, ”he said.

He also guaranteed that during the previous term, 630 micro-enterprises of the 1,620 that had disappeared in the pandemic were reopened and this allows him to estimate a good outlook. Moreover, he dared to indicate that the merchants in a general way had an increase in sales of 15% to 20%

“We must also look at the economic reactivation in the generation of employment and also in sales. This is why it was a good December season for me. Now it comes to sustaining sales this year 2023, but hoping that inflation will not overflow in the country because there would be a problem, the same one that has arisen due to the increase in all areas, ”he said.

Finally, he insinuated that such a negative panorama that he wants to demonstrate would be permeated by political interests and affinities, therefore, it is important to know the official figures for the Huila department that Fenalco does not have to date. In addition, because also, according to some traders, this is subject to the sectors, the products that are traded and the stratification.

Diario del Huila tried for more than three weeks to know the consolidation that Fenalco Seccional Huila has on the sales that were made in the month of December in the commercial sector, however, the attempts were in vain.

opposing viewpoints

Francisco García, manager of a clothing store in the center of Neiva

The December season was very good, very busy. December is always very good and expectations were met. There is no need to be so pessimistic, since mid-December it has been good and the number of people around here has always been evident”.

Carmen Buendía, manager of the ‘el Hueco’ store

“Sales were slack, expectations were not met and there was a lot of merchandise left. I estimated that they decreased by 20% and now everything continues to get worse with the increase in the cost of everything that is needed”.