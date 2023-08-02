No one came to the aid of the Warsaw Uprising Company | .a week

the uprising ended after 63 days with the total destruction of the Polish capital, called the Paris of the East before the war.

Although it was the largest resistance action of the Second World War, which claimed more than 200,000 victims, the uprising was not allowed to be publicly commemorated in Poland until the fall of communism. The Poles rose up not only against the German occupiers, but also out of fear of Soviet influence after liberation.

The uprising was led by the Krajina Army (Armia Krajowa, AK), which was subordinate to the Polish government-in-exile in London.

