Natalia’s brother was serving his sentence in a penal colony in the Stavropol region. He was guilty of drunkenly attacking a police officer. He was just over three years away from being released last fall.

That’s when Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of Wagner’s private army group and a recruiter in one, visited the correctional facility. Natalie’s brother was also persuaded to join her ranks in exchange for favors such as a pardon.

On January 6, he fell in the battles for Bachmut.

The Russian investigative website Vazhnye istorii describes how his sister tried in vain to contact him – he was already dead by then. She suspected it, but she didn’t know for sure. No one told her anything. Until the pension fund, which “stopped his insurance in connection with the death”.

Natalia became a member of several groups on social networks, which bring together mainly relatives of missing Russian soldiers and have only one goal: to find them. Alive or dead. They mainly collect videos from battles, captures and funerals.

Later, Natalia already knew that her brother had perished and was looking for where he was buried. She found out that in the cemetery in the village of Bakinskaja – 500 kilometers from her place of residence. She looked at the photos, searched and found the grave. However, the names and other data on the crosses are quickly washed away by the rain.

The sister wants to at least have the information about her brother engraved – so that they do not disappear in a few weeks and the cross is not used again, on the grave of another fallen.

The total losses of the Russian army on the Ukrainian battlefield are a military secret. Moscow published the official data on losses