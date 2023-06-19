Home » No probative value of an electronically managed incoming mail book (FG)
No probative value of an electronically managed incoming mail book (FG)

Monday 06/19/2023

Procedural Law | No probative value of an electronically managed incoming mail book (FG)

An electronically managed incoming mail book (here: DATEV, “Post, Deadlines and Notifications” program), in which the entries are clearly made at intervals of up to one month and not in the order in which they were received, and in which the actual day of receipt at the Since the recording can hardly be reconstructed with certainty, there is practically no longer any significant probative value (FG Berlin-Brandenburg, judgment of August 2nd, 2022 – 16 K 16191/21).

Facts: The parties involved are arguing about the existence of material wages from the provision of tailor-made suits in the disputed years 2015 and 2018 with regard to income from employment.

