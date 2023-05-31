No puppy protection at Real: Michael Ballack advises Jude Bellingham to BVB

Transfer

Jude Bellingham is about to move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid. Despite being only 19 years old, the England international and BVB’s third captain so far seems to be up to the task of taking this big step.

midfield icon Michael Ballack would also spend a fourth season with the Westphalians in Bellingham’s place. “His departure would be a great loss. He’s still very young, so it would certainly do him good to stay in Dortmund for another year. There he is accepted and undisputed, has the puppy protection, even if he should play three or four bad games in a row – which he doesn’t have at a club like Real Madrid. Also, Jude Bellingham’s personality development is far from over.”argued the former captain of the German national team in an interview with SPORT BILD.

Bellingham was transferred from Birmingham City to Dortmund in July 2020 for 25 million euros. Real now apparently costs him 100 million euros as a fixed transfer fee. The clubs are still haggling over the amount of the bonus payments.

The transfer of the Briton to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu is otherwise considered to be practically perfect. There he has a contract until June 30, 2029, but also tough competition in midfield with Luka Modrić, Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni and possibly Daniel Ceballos.

