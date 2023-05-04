Home » No renewed holiday entitlement after corona quarantine during days off
No renewed holiday entitlement after corona quarantine during days off

Anyone who has to spend their vacation in Corona quarantine has no right to make up for the days off. According to the Advocate General at the European Court of Justice Priit Pikamäe, the quality of the holiday can be significantly reduced by the quarantine. However, the employer only has to ensure that you can take your paid vacation to relax. There is no right that the holiday actually provides relaxation.

Employee coveted holiday credit

The background is a case from Germany. An employee of a savings bank wanted to take vacation in December 2020. However, he had to be in quarantine the day before he started because he had contact with a corona-positive person at work. He demands a credit for his vacation days, but the Sparkasse refused.

ECJ Advocate General denies claim

The Advocate General took a similar view. In contrast to illness on holiday – where you have the right to be able to make up for the days off – employees in quarantine theoretically remained able to work and could recover. The quarantine only affects the conditions under which you can spend your free time, especially since the ideas of relaxation are very subjective.

But more favorable regulations are permissible

However, EU countries could also make regulations that are more favorable for employees. In Germany, a new regulation of the Infection Protection Act from September 2022 provides that officially ordered quarantine periods are not counted towards the holiday. For earlier times, i.e. most of the Corona period, this has not yet applied retrospectively.

on ECJ, Opinion of 04.05.2023 – C-206/22

Editorial office beck-aktuell, May 4, 2023 (dpa).

