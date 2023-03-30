No retransfer of the Berlin State Opera property to Jewish companies



Dispute over property of the Berlin State Opera

The plaintiffs were Jewish companies within the meaning of the Nazi racial laws and held shares in the bank of the Berliner Kassenverein. This was the owner of the property at issue and a neighboring property on which her business building was located. After the destruction of the Second World War, outbuildings for the State Opera were built on both properties from 1952 to 1955 and – after 1990 – were used for opera operations. Since 2011, the outbuildings have been extensively renovated and partly replaced by new buildings after a warehouse building was demolished. The southern facade of the magazine building, which was preserved on the neighboring property, was integrated into the new building of the Barenboim-Said Academy.

Property rights of Jewish companies established

The Federal Office for Central Services and Unresolved Property Issues determined the plaintiffs’ property rights to both properties. However, it refused a proportionate return of the land and referred the plaintiffs to claims for compensation. The VG Berlin dismissed the lawsuits regarding the neighboring property because its return was ruled out due to the preservation of the south facade. With regard to the property at issue, however, the lawsuits were upheld. With the complete demolition of the northern part of the magazine building, the reason for the exclusion of the retransfer after § 5 Abs. 1 Letter a Assets Act omitted. The Federal Republic of Germany and the Berlin Opera Foundation, which had been invited, appealed – with success.

BVerwG : Retransfer of the property is excluded

According to the BVerwG, the retransfer of the property at issue is also excluded because the type of use was changed in the 1950s through the construction of the outbuildings of the State Opera and there is a public interest in its use for opera operations. The reason for the exclusion of restitution did not disappear because the northern part of the magazine building was demolished and replaced by the new rehearsal center. § 5 Abs. 1 Letter a Assets Act do not demand that the substantial structural effort with which the use of the property was changed should be retained in its substance. Rather, it is sufficient if the changed use brought about by this effort and which is in the public interest continues to exist. Here, the newly built rehearsal center, like the warehouse building before it, serves the opera business, which is in the public interest.