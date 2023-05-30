Home » No session was installed that would deal with the suspension of prosecutor Diana Salazar; she warns that the Council of the Judiciary intends to assume functions
No session was installed that would deal with the suspension of prosecutor Diana Salazar; she warns that the Council of the Judiciary intends to assume functions

The president of the Council of the Judiciary, Wilman Terán, was scheduled to meet on the night of Monday, May 29, 2023, to analyze the resolutions that appear in the report of the Disciplinary Control Subcommittee of the same entity, which suggests the issuance of a preventive suspension measure against the attorney general, Diana Salazar.

However, the session could not be installed due to a lack of quorum.

The members Juan José Morillo, Maribel Barreno and Xavier Muñoz did not appear.

And regarding the intentions of dismissal from office, Diana Salazar reacted through a statement issued on her Twitter account, stating that “the Attorney General is subject to the political control of the National Assembly, not to the disciplinary regime of the Council of the Judiciary ”.

In addition to this, he confirmed by telephone on the Ecuavisa channel that if it were to occur, he would not comply and those who vote in favor could be criminally prosecuted.

“Acting with all the forcefulness of the law, that would be a crime of usurpation of functions,” said the official who is outside the country.

Ramiro García, an expert in Criminal Law, expressed himself on Twitter before the non-attendance of the members of the Judiciary at the session called by its president, Wilman Terán, to suspend Salazar.

“Trying to exercise disciplinary control (Judicial Council) over an official (prosecutor general), to whom the Constitution expressly grants political control by the National Assembly, is a good way of arrogating functions, committing flagrante delicto and becoming imprison. It was a good decision not to attend”, said the also teacher.

