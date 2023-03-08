Six days have passed since the mining strike that takes place in Bajo Cauca and Northeast Antioquia, and that reaches as far as the San Jorge region in Córdoba. Commercial activity has been affected, shortages begin to appear, while more people join the protest. The miners demand the presence of President Petro and the ministers.

The miners are protesting because they say that the authorities are persecuting their activity, that they have spent their entire lives in an artisanal way, and that in recent years the State has considered it criminal mining.

In the last few hours, they presented a document to the national government with 11 points, among which the formalization of ancestral mining in this region of the country stands out; likewise the creation of special mining zones in Bajo Cauca Antioquia and the south of Córdoba, where mining districts are established.

The miners also demanded the national government to modify article 106 of Law 1450 and Regulatory Decree 2235, excluding their application to those that are in the formalization process.

They also asked to regulate Law 2250 of 2022 to grant the presumption of legality to artisanal mining.

They also ask to repeal the decree that authorizes the Police to blow up the machinery used in illegal mining.

The strike affects 12 municipalities in Bajo Cauca and Northeast Antioquia, affecting at least 400,000 people, according to accounts from the government of this department.

As a consequence of the blockade of several important days, the arrival of food and medicine has not been allowed, so the crisis is felt in municipalities such as Yalí, Vegachí, Remedios and Segovia.

In Antioquia, the roads to the Caribbean Coast and the northeast of the department are blocked with barricades.

In Córdoba, the clogging of roads occurs especially in the south of the department in the area of ​​the municipalities of La Apartada, Montelíbano, Puerto Libertador.

They blame the Gulf Clan

While the miners maintain that the strike is against the authorities’ persecution of the artisan work they develop, the governor of Antioquia, Aníbal Gaviria, insisted yesterday that the protest is pressured by the Clan del Golfo to defend criminal mining, which is one of its main sources of income.

“We have not only the information, but the evidence of arrests made by the Army and the Police, but also WhatsApp messages and different messages sent by the criminal organization Clan del Golfo to force the citizens of these subregions to close the trade. , not attending the activities of the educational sector and obviously, the presence in the demonstrations that have obstructed the roads has also been clearly seen, ”revealed the governor of Antioquia.

The departmental president said that he had already delivered the evidence to the Prosecutor’s Office of the situation that is being presented, and reiterated that “the exploitation of small miners by the illegal group is clear.”

These words of the Governor were rejected by the demonstrators, who assured that they were fighting for their right to work and that the strike did not respond to pressure from illegal armed groups.

According to the protesters, more miners have joined the protest. Yesterday, supposedly, half a thousand from the department of Bolívar joined.

At the same time, they reiterated their demand that the national government take responsibility for this situation.

Last Saturday, the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, referred to the strike, assuring that it is not true that the National Government failed to comply with the agreement signed in September 2022 against small miners in Antioquia.

“If they are participating in the strike, they are being deceived or intimidated by illegal armed organizations. The illegal armed organizations are the ones that are really affected by the destruction of the large dredges that have operated illegally in that and other regions of the country, because a source of wealth is cut off from them,” said Velásquez.