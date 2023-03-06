Home News No solutions – political hic-hack after arson attack in Linz
News

No solutions – political hic-hack after arson attack in Linz

by admin
No solutions – political hic-hack after arson attack in Linz

search for culprits
Meanwhile, politicians are passing the buck to each other. The mayor of Linz, Klaus Luger, condemned the act, but held the state of Upper Austria accountable. He spoke out against additional accommodation in Linz because the city is already disproportionately fulfilling its admission obligations. Integration state councilor Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (ÖVP), who is responsible for the construction, in turn sees the need for the EU. “The primary goal must be to reduce the influx of illegal migrants to Austria, this can only be achieved at European level,” he says. At the same time, he demands: “The perpetrators must be investigated and their actions must have consequences.”

See also  China-Myanmar border: A large number of Chinese illegal immigrants fled Myanmar and returned home to "surrender" but stranded at the border due to the epidemic-BBC News

You may also like

Robust stock market: DAX shows no weakness

Digitization and face-to-face

Featured ours in the World Cup in Cali

“New Era and New Lei Feng” Theme Gala:...

Oncology study: number of cancer deaths in EU...

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav reached...

Awards are given to 30 teachers of the...

Travel Industry – International Tourism Exchange opens in...

Religious schools are also affected by inflation, what...

More than 30 IE from Huila will lead...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy