search for culprits

Meanwhile, politicians are passing the buck to each other. The mayor of Linz, Klaus Luger, condemned the act, but held the state of Upper Austria accountable. He spoke out against additional accommodation in Linz because the city is already disproportionately fulfilling its admission obligations. Integration state councilor Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (ÖVP), who is responsible for the construction, in turn sees the need for the EU. “The primary goal must be to reduce the influx of illegal migrants to Austria, this can only be achieved at European level,” he says. At the same time, he demands: “The perpetrators must be investigated and their actions must have consequences.”