No stop to the shows at the Circus Maximus but checks and sanctions – News

No stop to the shows at the Circus Maximus but the Campidoglio “in agreement with the Ministry of Culture will work to strengthen the control mechanism of the prescriptions and sanctions”. The decision came after a phone call between the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri and the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano: the events related to the Travis Scott concert were at the center of the conversation.

