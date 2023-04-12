Home News No stranger: 17-year-old problem bear killed joggers in Trentino
JJ4 is no stranger: Back in 2020, she had attacked and injured two men in the area.

The news of the identification of the bear responsible for the killing of the jogger was released by prosecutors for “reasons of public interest and safety” before the final report was filed. The animal’s parents are two Slovenian bears, Joze and Jurka, who were released in the Trentino forests in 2000 and 2001 as part of the EU-funded ‘Life Ursus’ bear reintroduction project.

Bärin was equipped with a radio collar

JJ4 is one of the specimens that the governor of Trentino, Maurizio Fugatti, had already classified as a problem bear and which should therefore be killed. However, the shooting ordinance was overturned by the regional administrative court.

The bear was fitted with a radio collar, which is currently not working and is not transmitting any data on the bear’s movements. On June 22, 2020, JJ4 had attacked and injured two men – father and son – on Mount Peller in the northern Brenta group.

funeral ceremony on Wednesday

The WWF called for the use of bear sprays and spoke out against the killing of problem bears. Rangers, as well as residents and tourists, should carry an animal repellent spray or acoustic devices such as rattles on hikes to protect themselves. In America or Canada, for example, this is already the case.

The “Life Ursus” resettlement project began in 1999 with support from the European Union. Ten bears from Slovenia were released into the region, where the bear population was feared to be extinct at the time. A population of 50 animals was originally planned, but there are currently twice as many. The brown bears in Trentino have killed several animals in recent months and also attacked and injured a man. The autonomous province of Trento then demanded more freedom in catching and killing dangerous animals.

A mourning ceremony for the killed jogger is planned in the municipality of Caldes on Wednesday. Today, Wednesday, is a day of mourning in the 13 municipalities of the Trentino Valley “Val di Sole”.

Autopsy confirms jogger killed by bear in Trentino

TRENTO. The 26-year-old was alive when he was attacked by the bear.

Autopsy confirms jogger killed by bear in Trentino

