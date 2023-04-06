According to the wishes of Buchkirchen’s mayor Nikon Baumgartner (SP) and the majority in the municipal council, grassland to the north of the Spar market is to be rededicated into a new mixed-use area of ​​2.3 hectares. After all, new businesses also mean more tax revenue. But a no came from the country’s transportation department. The rationale behind this: the Obi crossing at the Wels-Nord motorway exit and exit six kilometers away is already overloaded.