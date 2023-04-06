Home News No to rededication of 2.3 hectares: Buchkirchen fights the decision
No to rededication of 2.3 hectares: Buchkirchen fights the decision

No to rededication of 2.3 hectares: Buchkirchen fights the decision

According to the wishes of Buchkirchen’s mayor Nikon Baumgartner (SP) and the majority in the municipal council, grassland to the north of the Spar market is to be rededicated into a new mixed-use area of ​​2.3 hectares. After all, new businesses also mean more tax revenue. But a no came from the country’s transportation department. The rationale behind this: the Obi crossing at the Wels-Nord motorway exit and exit six kilometers away is already overloaded.

