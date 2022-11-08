Full support for all initiatives to raise awareness on the risks of synthetic food, and in particular for the petition launched in recent days by Coldiretti: a motion approved today by the Lombardy Regional Council, which commits President Attilio Fontana and the junta “to defend, asks for it. in the State-Regions conference and in relations with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Lombard agro-zootechnical supply chains threatened by the spread of laboratory food “. A ‘no’ from the Chamber to synthetic food which for the Lombard Councilor for Agriculture Fabio Rolfi represents “an institutional and political act of great importance”.

“The Region – he added – will work in strong synergy with the government to promote the excellence of our territory and counteract the fake news circulating against the agri-food sector”. Food sovereignty “is a key theme for the coming years to increase the production of raw materials and protect our production system”. In Lombardy, the commissioner recalled, over 50% of Italian pigs are raised, 25% of beef cattle and 45% of Italian milk is produced. “For traditional supply chains, synthetic food is a danger, both from an economic and food safety point of view – continued Rolfi – it is necessary to defend the agricultural and livestock supply chains, otherwise the market will open to food created in the laboratory and financed by large investment funds. “.

“The issue is linked to the large capital that is investing in these dynamics related to food – explained the secretary advisor of the Bureau, Giovanni Malanchini, and the leader of the League, Roberto Anelli, the two signatories of the motion – on the one hand yet another speculative offensive by some multinationals is underway “. On the other hand, “the green light to synthetic food would be a real attack on public health, as well as a deliberate attack on the ancient and sacred bond of man with nature”.