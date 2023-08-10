Home » No trace yet of missing Grazer (82) in Carinthia
No trace yet of missing Grazer (82) in Carinthia

On Wednesday at around 10.30 a.m., an 82-year-old from Graz, together with his son (47) and his family, left the parking lot of a hut on the Packalpe for Schwammerklauben. Since the 82-year-old was not back at the hut to eat after an hour and a half, as agreed, the son first looked for his father on his own, but finally reported the absence to the police.

120 forces in action

A search operation was started immediately with a total of 120 emergency services from all rescue organizations in the border region of Carinthia/Styria. All available police patrols, the Libelle police helicopter, police and fire brigade drones and the mountain rescue team were deployed.

The residences of the missing person were also checked, all hospitals were contacted and the hunters’ hides were checked. But there is no trace of the man. The search had to be called off around 10 p.m. due to the weather. The search operation continued Thursday morning.

