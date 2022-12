New No Vax attack in Monigo. During the night the Rugby stadium was soiled where Benetton will face Zebre at 6.30pm. Vandalized in particular the ticket office area, with No Vax and against 5G writing.

It is not the first time that it has occurred in Monigo, a neighborhood that has repeatedly been targeted by the No Vax in the last year. Written always with the same and threats to the mayor and other institutional figures had appeared in the area even a few months ago.