Writings in large letters traced with red spray paint to define the Covid-19 epidemic a “criminal scam” and raving about “assassin protocols” and “genocide with vaccines“: theater of yet another blitz by anonymous No Vax del movement ViVi was the Bergamo cemetery, whose soiled walls were promptly cleaned by Aprica, the A2A group company that deals with waste disposal and street cleaning on behalf of the Municipality.

An all the more odious gesture if one considers that the sadly famous procession of military trucks carrying the coffins of the victims of Covid to the crematoriums of other regions had started from the cemetery of Bergamo, one of the symbolic images of the pandemic that went around of the world. “Shame on you,” he wrote bluntly on Facebook Giacomo Angeloni, the councilor for cemetery serviceswho posted the photos of the writings – Smearing the Bergamo cemetery with no vax phrases, which welcomes more than three thousand Covid deaths, is truly idiotic “.

In Bergamo, the No Vax smear universities and high schools with red lettering. Mayor Gori: “Idiots” by the Milan editorial staff

December 13, 2022



An outburst that the commissioner deemed indispensable and necessary, even if “inevitably by spreading the news of this act of vandalism, advertising is being made to individuals who only want that – he comments – However, the city reacted immediately, demonstrating how the vast majority thinks of Bergamo. In our province we have had about six thousand deaths from the coronavirus and denying it or attacking vaccines is truly absurd”. Especially since “I am still contacted by the family members of people who did not make it – continues Angeloni – They regret not having had the opportunity to get vaccinated earlier, thinking of their loved ones who lost their lives during the pandemic”.





The Bergamo commissioner’s post also provoked an attack by a no-vax hater – hidden, as often happens in these cases, behind a pseudonym – who accuses Angeloni of being “an accomplice in a monstrous crime”. Nonsense to which the person concerned however has no intention of replying: “I will limit myself to removing the comment from the bulletin board – he declares – I repeat, it is essential not to give excessive visibility to no vaxes”. For a keyboard lion, however, there are numerous people from Bergamo who express solidarity with the commissioner and thank him for his sensitivity: “Bergamo was the city that was the first to suffer and cry, paying a very high price in terms of pain – writes a ‘user – Then he reacted and we all demonstrated that thanks to vaccines the pandemic could be defeated. Only the ignorant, who have understood or learned nothing, could have done such a cowardly act”. Another echoes: “How can you get this low after what we’ve been through? Luckily we should have come out better.” And there are those who wonder: “What is the point of dirtying a place so full of pain? What do they think they are changing? There are limits that should never be exceeded, first of all out of respect”.