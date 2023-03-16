According to the Higher Regional Court of Frankfurt am Main, the eBay sales platform itself is not subject to the provisions of the Book Price Fixing Act. Their one-time advent discount campaign, in which, among other things, the final buyer only had to pay 90% of the purchase price when buying books, while eBay paid 10% to the bookseller, did not lead to a violation of the BuchPrG by the bookseller (cf. judgment of March 14, 2023, Az. 11 U 20/22).

From the press release of the OLG Frankfurt:

“The plaintiff’s statutory task is to secure fixed prices for books, among other things. According to the German Book Price Fixing Act (iF: BuchPrG), booksellers may only sell books to end users in Germany for commercial or business purposes at the retail prices set (= fixed) by the publishers.

The defendant operates an Internet marketplace. After the conclusion of the purchase contract, payment options can be selected. This includes, among other things, the possibility of redeeming vouchers. The defendant offered its customers a 10% Advent discount for a few hours in December 2019. In addition to many other products such as toys, watches and DVDs, this was also granted for the sale of books. Buyers who redeemed the Advent discount when buying a book concluded a sales contract with the book dealers for the full price. After entering the voucher code, they only paid 90% of the purchase price, the defendant paid the remaining 10% to the seller.

The plaintiff is suing the defendant for injunctive relief for violating the fixed book prices. The District Court dismissed the lawsuit. The appeal directed against this was also unsuccessful before the Higher Regional Court. The OLG confirmed that the plaintiff was not entitled to any claim for injunctive relief against the defendant. The defendant is not directly subject to the requirements of the BuchPrG, since it does not sell books to end users commercially. The sales contracts would be concluded directly between the booksellers present on their platform and the buyers. Since the bookseller did not infringe the BuchPrG, the defendant’s indirect perpetration cannot be considered. The booksellers received the full fixed retail price. Without success, the plaintiff took the view that the commission to be paid by the bookseller to the defendant was related to the discount under price fixing law. Rather, the commission is incurred in principle and serves to compensate for general brokerage services. The discount campaign is independent of this; the booksellers were also not involved in the campaign.

The discount campaign also does not lead to a circumvention of the BuchPrG, nor should the regulations be applied accordingly. Insofar as the discount campaign interfered with the price competition once and only for a few hours, a serious threat from small and medium-sized suppliers to the legally protected variety of booksellers could not be assumed.

The decision is not final. With the non-admission complaint, the admission of the revision can be sought at the Federal Court of Justice.”

Source: Frankfurt am Main Higher Regional Court

