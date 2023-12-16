No word about Russian deaths and failed battles, but Putin continues to believe in final victory

At his annual press conference in which he answers questions from journalists and citizens, Russian President Vladimir Putin showed himself combative. The crumbling Western support for Kiev will pave the way to a Russian victory.

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 12:25 PM

Russian citizens who hoped that their president would show some willingness to end the war in Ukraine were disappointed in the first minutes of the press conference. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated bluntly that the objectives of the ‘special military operation’ are still the same after almost two years. Peace in Ukraine is only possible in the event of a “denazification” and “demilitarization” of the country. Buoyed by the failed Ukrainian counter-offensive, Putin still seems to hope for a complete Ukrainian surrender.

The course of the war is the most important theme for the Russians. According to the Leveda research institute, approximately one fifth of the two million questions submitted concern this issue. Putin reassured viewers. There will be no new wave of mobilization. According to him, there are enough volunteers, about 1,500 per day throughout the country. By the end of this year, half a million Russians will have signed a contract with the army. According to Putin, around half already serve in Ukraine.

Pointless attempts

Regarding the battle at the front, the Russian president focused, as expected, on the failed counter-offensive. He calls the recent attempts by the Ukrainian army to cross the Dnieper River reckless and pointless. “They serve to demonstrate to their allies that they are making progress. But we simply withdraw our soldiers a few meters, into the forest, to avoid unnecessary losses.” Putin suggested that Ukrainian losses are much higher than Russian ones. Putin did not say a word about estimates that the Russian army had already lost more than 300,000 soldiers and the bloody but failed attempt to capture Avdiivka.

“Ukraine produces almost nothing, everything comes from the West. But all those free things will run out one day, and it looks like this is already happening” Vladimir Putin President Russia

Putin has another reason to be optimistic. Military and financial support from the US and the EU to Ukraine is starting to dry up and, according to him, will end. And then Ukraine is a bird for the cat. “Ukraine produces almost nothing, everything comes from the West, but all those free things will run out one day, and it seems like this is already happening,” he said. All Western tanks and armored personnel carriers that have already been delivered have been “destroyed,” according to Putin.

Putin, among other things, praised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. — © AFP

Blame of the West

Putin is keen to restore ties with the US and Europe, but stressed that poor relations are the West’s fault. “We have not ruined relations with the West,” he said, before launching into a long explanation of his views on Ukrainian history. He dismissed the 2014 Ukrainian revolution as a coup orchestrated by the West, leaving Russia with no choice but to intervene.

Before moving on to other questions, mainly about domestic affairs, Putin threw flowers at Hungarian leader Viktor Orban and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. According to him, they are not “pro Russian”, but the only state leaders in Europe who stand up for the interests of their own country and do not follow the lead of “imperial” America.

