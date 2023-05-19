Home » NOA Lithium Closes $7 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement Seite 1
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISEMMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV:NOAL) (“NOA” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed a non-brokered private …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISEMMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV:NOAL)(“NOAH” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce it has completed a
non-brokered private placement (“Private Placement“) for the sale of 17,633,741 units (the “Units“) at a price of $0.40 per Unit for gross
proceeds of $7,053,496. All amounts expressed are in Canadian dollars.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share“) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a
Warrant“). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

