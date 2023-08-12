NOAA Predicts Increased Hurricane Activity for 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season

NOAA Forecasts Above Average Hurricane Season

August 10, 2023

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) of the United States has recently released a bulletin predicting an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. According to their latest data, there is a 60% chance of higher activity levels this year compared to the average.

In their previous update in May, NOAA had projected a 30% chance of above-normal activity. However, the new bulletin indicates a significant increase in that probability. At the same time, the likelihood of close to normal activity has decreased to 25%. NOAA also warned that there is a 15% chance of a below-normal season.

NOAA points to the ongoing El Niño and the warm phase of the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation, including record-breaking Atlantic sea surface temperatures, as the main factors influencing the forecasted hurricane activity. Matthew Rosencrans, the lead hurricane season forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, emphasized that these factors contribute to an increased risk and urged everyone to prepare for the continuation of the season.

The projected numbers for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season are between 14 and 21 named storms, with six to eleven potentially becoming hurricanes. Of these hurricanes, two to five may reach the category of major intensity.

Comparatively, an average hurricane season typically produces 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes. So far, the season has seen five tropical storms, including one that reached hurricane strength.

NOAA meteorologists believe that despite the ongoing El Niño phenomenon, current oceanic and atmospheric conditions, such as record-breaking Atlantic sea surface temperatures, will outweigh the typical limiting weather conditions associated with El Niño.

While the focus of this forecast is primarily on the United States, it is crucial to mention that Colombia is also entering its tropical cyclone season. A few months ago, the Colombian Ministry of the Environment predicted 13 storms, including six potential hurricanes. The regions of Barranquilla, Santa Marta, Cartagena, La Guajira, and San Andrés y Providencia are the areas of primary concern for Colombian authorities. However, it is still uncertain if any of these storms will impact Colombian territory.

As hurricane season continues, it is imperative for people residing in vulnerable areas to stay updated on weather forecasts and follow the recommendations of local authorities. Being prepared and having evacuation plans in place can help mitigate potential risks and protect lives.

