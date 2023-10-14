Home » Nobel Prize winner for literature Louise Glück is dead – DW – October 14, 2023
News

Nobel Prize winner for literature Louise Glück is dead – DW – October 14, 2023

by admin
Nobel Prize winner for literature Louise Glück is dead – DW – October 14, 2023

The US poet and Nobel Prize winner for literature Louise Glück turned 80. The cause of death was cancer, the New York Times reported, citing Richard Deming, a colleague of Glück’s at the English department at the elite Yale University.

In 2020, Glück was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature – a surprise to many at the time; experts had not put her name on the list beforehand. The Swedish Academy justified the selection by saying that happiness “with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.” Glück’s voice is “sincere, uncompromising and signals that this poet wants to be understood. But it is also a voice full of humor and biting insight,” it continued.

“First I panicked, then I thought I was hallucinating,” said Glück in one of her first reactions to the award. “Afterwards I felt incredibly honored.”

Awarded many times

Glück was born in New York in 1943 and grew up in Long Island as the daughter of an entrepreneur and a housewife. Her paternal grandparents were Jews who immigrated from Hungary. As a child, Glück suffered from eating disorders and psychotherapy was an important part of her life for a long time.

Glück began her lyrical work at the end of the 1960s. Over the course of her long career, she has received numerous awards, including the 1993 Pulitzer Prize for her poetry collection Wild Iris and the 2014 National Book Award for Faithful and Noble Night. The central themes of her poems included childhood and family life, the not always harmonious and sometimes even fatal relationships between parents and siblings.

See also  Judge opens trial against probable perpetrators of death of 40 migrants

Glück, who was married twice and had a son, taught at various universities, most recently at the elite Yale University.

fab/ack (dpa, afp)

You may also like

Technical fault in private airline flight

Police Activate Ashanti Alert for Missing Woman on...

Solar eclipse this Saturday, myths and truths of...

China Elects Wang Dongming as Chairman of the...

USA: Republicans nominate Jim Jordan for chairmanship of...

Growing Tension Spurs Increased Security Measures in Miami-Dade...

World Cup 2023, Kiwis defeated Tigers by 8...

Seek a comprehensive response to challenges posed

Protest against Vannacci in breaking latest news, whistles...

A geological study warns of the danger of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy