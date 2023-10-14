Nobel Prize winner for literature Louise Glück is dead – DW – October 14, 2023

The US poet and Nobel Prize winner for literature Louise Glück turned 80. The cause of death was cancer, the New York Times reported, citing Richard Deming, a colleague of Glück’s at the English department at the elite Yale University.

In 2020, Glück was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature – a surprise to many at the time; experts had not put her name on the list beforehand. The Swedish Academy justified the selection by saying that happiness “with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.” Glück’s voice is “sincere, uncompromising and signals that this poet wants to be understood. But it is also a voice full of humor and biting insight,” it continued.

“First I panicked, then I thought I was hallucinating,” said Glück in one of her first reactions to the award. “Afterwards I felt incredibly honored.”

Glück was born in New York in 1943 and grew up in Long Island as the daughter of an entrepreneur and a housewife. Her paternal grandparents were Jews who immigrated from Hungary. As a child, Glück suffered from eating disorders and psychotherapy was an important part of her life for a long time.

Glück began her lyrical work at the end of the 1960s. Over the course of her long career, she has received numerous awards, including the 1993 Pulitzer Prize for her poetry collection Wild Iris and the 2014 National Book Award for Faithful and Noble Night. The central themes of her poems included childhood and family life, the not always harmonious and sometimes even fatal relationships between parents and siblings.

Glück, who was married twice and had a son, taught at various universities, most recently at the elite Yale University.

