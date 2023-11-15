Noboa and Lasso deal with insecurity before the transfer of power

Quito, November 14, 2023.- The President, Guillermo Lasso, has called a meeting with the Public and State Security Council (Cosepe) and the President-elect, Daniel Noboa, in which he reported on the security situation in the country . The central themes are the risks and threats that Ecuador faces, in the context of the growth of transnational organized crime, as well as the actions and investments it has made. Photographer: Carlos Silva/ Presidency of the Republic

The elected president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboaand the outgoing president, Guillermo Lassoheld an important meeting this Tuesday at the Government transition processfocused on security against the unprecedented wave of violence attributed to organized crime that is plaguing the country.

The session of the State Security Council took place in a reserved manner at the Carondelet presidential palace, located in the historic center of Quito, where the different authorities in charge of the country’s security offered intelligence reports to the future president, who will assume power in start next week.

«The central issues are the risks and threats that Ecuador faces in the context of the growth of transnational organized crime, as well as the actions and investments that the Government of President Lasso has made, especially through the Police and the Armed Forces» said the Communication Secretariat of the Presidency in a message published on social networks.

Among the participants in the meeting were the Ministers of the Interior, Juan Zapata; Defense, Luis Lara; Government, Henry Cucalón; and Foreign Affairs, Gustavo Manrique.

In addition, the national secretary of Public and State Security, Wagner Bravo, and the vice president, Alfredo Borrero, were present.

This session had been agreed between Noboa and Lasso in the first meeting that began the transition process, held on October 17, two days after the electoral victory of the candidate of the National Democratic Action alliance (ADN).

Ministers to be appointed

However, almost a month after that first meeting, Noboa arrived at the meeting of the State Security Council without publicly announcing who would occupy the Interior, Government and National Defense portfolios in his cabinet of ministers.

So far, the 35-year-old businessman, who won the second round of the presidential elections on October 15 against Correísta Luisa González, has announced the appointment of eight ministers where the youth of many of them also stands out, but none yet. in the ministries that must directly address security.

The crisis of citizen insecurity will be one of the main challenges of the short term of barely sixteen months that Noboa will have ahead of him, since the homicide rate per 100,000 inhabitants skyrocketed in the last five years from 5.8 to 25.62, and This 2023 may end up around 40, according to experts.

This would place Ecuador as one of the most violent countries in Latin America, mainly due to the violence of organized crime and drug trafficking mafias, whose activity has increased rapidly in recent years in the Andean country.

In that sense, Noboa, son of the banana magnate and five-time presidential candidate Álvaro Noboa, has already anticipated that he will focus on reducing crime, youth unemployment and poverty, as his three major priorities in which he needs to obtain quick results.

Noboa and Lasso face each other in networks

This meeting of the State Security Council was also marked by the exchange of statements that Noboa and Lasso had previously made on social networks regarding possible last-minute appointments and hiring by the outgoing administration.

Specifically, the president-elect reproached the president who is still in office for taking steps with the Council for Citizen Participation and Social Control (CPCCS) “to appoint a new Data Superintendent between midnight cocks.”

«I ask the outgoing Government to desist from any last-minute appointment or contract. Everything that is executed or carried out in this transition stage without consultation will be reviewed, investigated and examined,” Noboa warned.

This was responded to by Lasso, who pointed out that his administration “does not make last-minute arrangements, it governs until the last minute in which it will be in office,” which is why he publicly explained to his successor that the process to appoint the Data Superintendent began on May 29 and that on October 20 he sent the short list proposed by him.

Among the three candidates on the list sent by Lasso is the current Minister of Telecommunications and Information Society of his Government, Vianna Maino.

The tentative date for Noboa’s presidential inauguration is next Thursday, November 23, although the National Assembly (Parliament) must first be installed, which was chosen in the first round of voting, held on August 20. EFE

