Noboa Azín decides to keep his Security Personnel Private

Daniel Noboa presented himself as a presidential candidate for August 2023. Photo: Courtesy, businessman’s Facebook

In a recent official statement, the presidential candidate Daniel Noboa Azín expressed his gratitude to the Presidency of the Republic for implementing measures aimed at guaranteeing the security of the candidates presidential elections during the critical electoral process.

In particular, he praised the decision to provide police protection both to the presidential candidates and to those candidates who, like him, have been identified as having a high-risk profile.

Noboa Azín highlighted the state’s responsibility to provide security to all citizens, including candidates, and considered that these actions are a clear reflection of the commitment to due process and the defense of democracy in the electoral context.

He emphasized the importance of elections being transparent, fair and safeand pointed out that these security measures represent a significant step in ensuring that this is the case.

In addition, he stressed that this commitment to security serves as a reminder that every individual, regardless of position or profile, has a crucial role in preserving democracy.

Despite his appreciation for the offer of additional security, the candidate has made the decision to retain the use of his private security personnel.

While I greatly appreciate this offer of additional security, I have made the decision to retain the use of my private security staff. They are Ecuadorians who have been with me for several years and who have demonstrated their professionalism and commitment to my safety. Daniel Noboa Azín, presidential candidate

Noboa Azín expressed his hope that the electoral process will continue to be safe, fair and democratic. He is confident that, with the support of the government and the cooperation of all the candidates and citizens, it will be so.

The CNE announces police security for the couples

On June 28, the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Diana Atamaintand the home minister, Juan Zapatathey made the announcement that the presidential pairings would have police security.

Besides the commander from the police, Faust Salinasspecified that the eight presidential pairings they will have this protection from the monday july 3. The agents will accompany them on their tours, caravans, concentrations massive and other, in coordination with the CNE.

Salinas mentioned that, for security reasons, he cannot reveal how many uniformed officers will be in charge of this task. However, he pointed out that “The candidate can accept this security or not, and if he does not accept it, it will be his responsibility.”

With this statement, the presidential candidate Daniel Noboa Azin by Alianza ADN2023 conformed by the People, Equality, Democracy (PID) movement, list 4, and the Green, Ethical, Revolutionary and Democratic Movement (Mover), list 35 has reaffirmed its commitment to security and respect for the democratic process, while making a decision about keeping its security personnel private.

Statement published by Daniel Noboa Azín.

