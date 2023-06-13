Nobody believes in miracles or suicides

The discredit of the official word is of such magnitude, that it plays with the truth and the lie, the exaggeration and the distortion of the episodes, that there are very few Colombians who today, Tuesday, June 13, believe in what President Petro and his bishops, who seem more like court jesters when not Stalinist henchmen of a disrupted regime.

The day that, after 40 consecutive nights, the soldiers and the Putumayo Indians found the 4 surviving children of the accident, emaciated, malnourished, and more like ghosts than poorly held hostages, millions of Colombians rushed to say that the ELN had returned them as a result of the truce agreement signed that afternoon in Havana.

Not even hearing the conflicting versions of the father of the children and the grandfather about the death of the mother of the children, the country gives credit to the official information and continues repeating that there was no miracle but an exchange for the truce. But neither does the country believe President Petro and his minions about the suicide of the police colonel in charge of the cubicle in the Dian building where they carried out espionage for the presidential house.

The vast majority of Colombians who do not come out of the agony generated by Benedetti, the head of the cabinet and the tremendous revelations about the government clique that leads us, are convinced that the colonel was killed, not that he shot himself with his escort’s weapon. And just as every day Benedetti is believed more, every day that passes the country speculates more about what the colonel knew that they committed suicide.

The panorama, then, cannot be worse this June 13, when it is exactly 70 years since the day we suffered a real coup, that of Rojas Pinilla, not a soft one, as the president has given for calling his self-mistakes that do so much damage and discredit to his management, management loaded with hate in every word he utters.

