Nobody claims the body of Junior Roldán alias “JR” in Colombia

In a cold room in the Medellín morgue is the body of Junior Roldan alias “JR” without anyone claiming it.

This citizen known by the alias “JR” was the second in command of “The Choneros”.

According to the Ecuadorian authorities, Roldán was also the leader of the criminal group “Las Águilas”.

Junior Roldán was shot to the head on May 6, 2023 in a rural town in Medellín.

After suffering an attempt on his life on March 16 in his hometown of El Triunfo, he escaped to Colombia.

There he was hiding in a hacienda surrounded by womenarmed men and paso fino horses.

From the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office, it was reported that so far, the prosecutor in charge of the case has not received any request to hand over the body.

the corpse of Junior Roldan is in one of the cold rooms of the Medellín morgue.

The Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Ecuavisa that “the body is in legal medicine (…) Waiting for a relative to take over.”

A source of the National Police He assured that the body of alias JR will be repatriated to Ecuador, but the exact date is unknown.

It is feared that the arrival of the body in Ecuador could trigger some violent act.

About it, the Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office He said that he has no competence in the repatriation.

Any criminal action is extinguished with the death of the defendant, “it would be something particular.”

Along the same lines, communication personnel from the Foreign Ministry specified that the country carries out repatriations in vulnerable cases.

That is, when a family requests it because they do not have the financial means to do so.

“We have nothing to do with this case,” reported the Foreign Ministry.