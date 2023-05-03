Nobody knows who placed them and they don’t remove them either – Diario La Hora

DEVICES. LA HORA recorded nine cameras in the first kilometers of the LIVING Route.

In April, 11 people who were arrested ran a monitoring center from where they observed their victims. On Ruta Viva, in Quito, there are nine cameras that neither the Municipality nor the Police know whose they are, although they do not remove them either.

In the middle of kilometer 001 of the Ruta Viva, in the east of Quito, there are three white cameras, under a bridge. Meters further on there are two more bridges, with three of these cameras each. In total there are nine video surveillance devices that, although they might seem like a security measure, demonstrate the vulnerability of the Capital and its inhabitants: nobody knows whose they are.

Authorities don’t know who planted them.

LA HORA consulted seven public institutions about who placed these cameras and none of them gave an answer.

He ECU-911 confirmed that they do not work with these types of cameras.

The Metropolitan Transit Agency (AMT) ruled out that these devices are photoradars and pointed to the Ministry of Interior. However, this State portfolio, whose responsibility is citizen security, also ruled out that the cameras are theirs.

In it Quito Municipality and his Security Secretary nor do they know who placed them or for what. The same happened with the National Transit Agency (ANT). Lastly, the National Police He also denied knowing where the mysterious nine cameras came from, which are still there to this day.



Criminal Monitoring

Any person, company or institution that places video cameras on public roads must request authorization from the Municipality of Quito, through the city’s Secretary of Security.

Édgar Vivero, an information security analyst, points out that, at least, the Secretary of Security should be aware of who placed the cameras and, even more, what is being recorded and for what purpose.

For Vivero there is great danger in not knowing who the cameras belong to. “Citizens see them and may think that they are placed for safety, that they are being taken care of, when it could be the opposite.”

There is a history of criminals using cameras to monitor potential victims or their drug shipments.

In April of this year, in an operation in Yaguachí (Guayas), 11 people suspected of crimes such as extortion, murder and robbery in road axes. For this last crime, the gang had a monitoring center with surveillance cameras on the roads that join Yaguachi with Durán and Milagro, informed the Police.

Residents and passers-by believed that they were video surveillance cameras from ECU-911 or from the National Police.

In April 2022, a similar finding occurred in Guasmo, in the south of Guayaquil. Police and military discovered that the area was being monitored by a criminal drug gang, which had installed its own video surveillance system.

They also found houses with armored doors and speed breakers that the gang members built with the intention of stopping the police patrol cars. “With a dump truck and a backhoe, dozens of speedbreakers were eliminated,” said the Police.

designated company

From one of the public institutions consulted it was pointed out that the cameras could be from the company Telconet Latam, which – according to its description on social networks – is dedicated to offering “technological solutions that adapt to the needs and challenges of your business”.

Even if the cameras were from this company, the Municipality should be aware of how many there are and what they are used for. LA HORA searched for the version of this company, but there was no response.

In Guayaquil the name of this company is known because, in 2022, The Traffic and Mobility Agency (ATM) and Telconet SA signed the contract for the road monitoring service in transport units of Guayaquil. The contract involved the installation of cameras and panic buttons in 6,000 school expressways, Metrovía system units, urban buses and taxis.

The amount of the contract, whose completion is scheduled for January 15, 2026, was $6’429,856. (AVV)

‘no man’s town’

the commander of Police from District tumbaco, Diego Quiroga, indicates that any device that is placed in public space must be brought to the attention of the municipal authorities. In addition, it details that there are other areas where devices that do not belong to public institutions have also been placed.

Vivero says that the fact that cameras are placed, without any authority being aware, is a symptom of “how abandoned the city is.”

He adds that in the event that the public sees that there are new cameras in their sector, they should alert the Police, since -before placing these devices- they must socialize with people and detail what their function will be.

LA HORA, in its report on April 12, 2023, showed how drones are used to monitor urbanizations and then steal them.