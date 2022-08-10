August 10, 2022 4:07 pm

Warning. The language of this column is direct and explicit.

I have a question about choking. Or should I say sofsimulated firing? I recently discovered that it turns me on a lot to be immobilized by the neck. I like the feeling of domination and control, and of feeling the partner’s strength on that part of my body. It’s a feeling that interests me much more than breath control or oxygen deprivation. I’m researching choking to try to get sicktreatments I want in the safest way possible. All the advice I find about choking, though, relates to how dangerous it is, usually focusing on the risks of a reduced oxygen supply (which is not what I’m looking for) or damaging the windpipe by putting pressure on the throat (which my partners do). avoid). In short, what I ask you is: how dangerous is it really to simulate suffocation? How to eliminate the risks as much as possible? I struggle to find satisfactory answers, and given how wet this activity makes me, refraining from doing it is completely excluded. – Please I Need More Expertise “Choking and other breathing sex games were once very rare,” says Dr. Debby Herbenick. “Over the past decade, however, suffocation has become very common, especially among people under forty.” Dr. Herbenick teaches at Indiana University’s faculty of public health, is a prolific and widely published researcher and author of several books including Fifty Shades of Fitness. The Coregasm method for improving health and sex. A few years ago she began receiving questions about choking from girls and boys, some of whom reported heartbreaking episodes in which sexual partners had choked them without their consent. There was very little data on the practice of choking, which was omnipresent on porn sites, and this prompted Herbenick to undertake the first serious and scientifically rigorous studies of sexual choking with some colleagues. Herbenick’s disturbing discovery was that a lot of people – mostly males – choked on their partner during sex without talking about it first. That is, without ascertaining that the thing was of interest to both, without obtaining an explicitly enthusiastic consent, and without discussing the intrinsic risks or how to reduce them (reduce ≠ eliminate). Many were not even aware of the risks, and understandably given the lack of research on choking (which is why, I repeat, Dr. Herbenick has begun to study this now widespread practice).



Francesca Ghermandi

"The reason why so many sites say choking is dangerous is that it really is," explains the doctor. "It is not a strategy of fear. It happens infrequently, but choking sometimes kills. Technically it is a form of strangulation, and there are those who have ended up in jail for having involuntarily injured or killed their partner during a consensual suffocation ". According to his research, most people who engage in choking define it as an "agreed, willed and enjoyable" act. Which raises another concern: the unfounded sense of security with which many face it. "Because nearly everyone gets to experience choking with no obvious negative repercussions, they are often convinced they are doing it 'safely', and sometimes they don't," says Herbenick. "And because some do it frequently, the effect on the brain can be cumulative, meaning that the negative effects add up over time, rather than resulting from a single episode. Cumulative episodes are hardly noticeable as they happen. But even slight pressure on the neck or throat has a good chance of reducing the oxygen supply to the brain, as it compresses the blood vessels. The cumulative effects that can occur include a greater likelihood of suffering from depression, anxiety, tinnitus, headaches and memory problems, among other things, although more in-depth studies are needed to be sure. " But then is there a sure way to get the feeling of being choked – or pinned by the neck – while eliminating the risk? "There are those who love to be suffocated but do not want to take any chances and ask their partner to gently press on the collarbone instead of on the throat," replies the doctor. "And PINME is right when you say that any kind of pressure on the throat is particularly risky, given the ease with which the trachea can be injured. Others decide to ask their partner to suffocate them anyway but only occasionally, to reduce the possibility of cumulative risks ". It goes without saying that consenting to a risky sexual practice such as choking makes sense only if all concerned are fully aware of the risks. Anyone who wants to be suffocated – who like you, PINME, asks to be suffocated during sex – has a duty to fully inform their partner of the risks they will run. "It's not fair to put a person in a position to do what can accidentally hurt or kill you – potentially criminal or legal exposure – without fully understanding the risks they face," notes Herbenick. "Having said all this, adults can consent and decide to expose themselves to all kinds of risks: whipping, sex without a condom, sex with strangers, unprotected vaginal intercourse after forgetting the pill for a week, parachute jumps, rock climbing and various types of water sports. When we like a risky activity – whether or not it has to do with sex – we must inform ourselves about the potential risks, carefully evaluate the possible damage containment strategies and proceed with caution ". And when it comes to erotic suffocation, what form can these containment and / or emergency strategies take? "If the pressure exerted is light, make sure that the other person can breathe and speak freely, that he has not only a word but also a SAFETY GESTURE – if he can no longer speak – and that his partner clearly understands that he wants to a slight pressure. Very mild, "replies Herbenick. "Furthermore, if PINME begins to notice visual changes, dizziness, lightheadedness or euphoria, it is likely that they are due to a reduction in oxygen levels, with potential neurological effects." And that's definitely a time to use the safety word or gesture, PINME, while you still succeed. You can follow Dr. Debby Herbenick their Twitter and find more information on his studies – on choking, but also on sexual pleasure, communication, use of vibrators and more – on his website.