Noël Le Graët ended up being swept away by the scandal: he was “withdrawn” from the presidency of the French Football Federation (FFF) by its extraordinary Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday after several controversies.

« +NLG+ has been withdrawn, (…) Philippe Diallo is acting for both functions “, explained to theAFP a member of the Comex, who does not mention a “resignation”.

For the director general Florence Hardouin, who maintained execrable relations with Le Graët, the sanction is more severe: it is ” interim layoff “, announced the FFF in a press release.

Diallo’s interim must last ” until the Comex following the publication of the audit report on the operation of the FFF, commissioned by the Minister of Sports Amélie Oudéa-Castéra and expected at the end of January.

In the noose after his cookie-cutter remarks on Zinédine Zidane and the dissemination of a testimony on his sexist behavior, Le Graët ceded the reins of the proceedings at the end of the Comex specially convened on Wednesday to respond to the crisis that is shaking the “3F”.