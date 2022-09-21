Two appointments in Ferrara address different issues but equally at the center of politics and debates in recent months: the right to abortion and the legalization of cannabis.

At the Municipal Theater on September 30, everything there is to know about the legalization of cannabis will be discussed with the Maltese lawyer Désirée Attard, the Dutch journalist Derrick Bergman and the Canadian journalist Jonathan Hiltz. The “Smoke Signals” meeting will be moderated by Antonella Soldo, spokesperson for the legalization campaign Better Legal, and will compare international experiences, from Canada to Malta, addressing the most varied aspects of the world of cannabis: medical use and recreational, health and safety effects and finally the economic aspect of its commercialization.

Over the past fifty years, women’s right to terminate a pregnancy has been at the center of the clash between supporters and opponents of women’s freedom of choice. On 1 October Désirée Attard, the American sociologist and jurist Yasmine Ergas, the bioethicist Chiara Lalli and the Polish actress Kasia Smutniak will talk about the situation in the United States and Europe. The meeting entitled “We do not go back”, at the Apollo cinema, will be moderated by the journalist Giulia Siviero.

Info internazionale.it/festival