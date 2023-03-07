Gujranwala: The anti-terrorism court has ordered the issuance of a non-bailable arrest warrant for Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The Supreme Court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Rana Sanaullah and ordered him to be arrested and produced on March 28. The court rejected Rana Sanaullah’s request for exemption from attendance.

On the last wire, the court issued an arrest warrant for Rana Sanaullah and ordered him to appear before the Interior Minister on March 7.

According to New News, the anti-terrorism court of Gujranwala has issued in the case filed in the industrial area of ​​the police station of Gujarat. The case was filed by a local leader of the Q-League.

Q-League leader’s position was that Rana Sanaullah threatened to kill the Chief Secretary and his family.