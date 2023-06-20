Non-bailable warrants issued for Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders

LAHORE: Anti-terrorism court in Lahore has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Chairman PTI, Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hamad Azhar and others.

The court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant on the request of the investigating officer, Naseerabad Police Station and Model Town Police have registered cases against the accused.

A case of burning a container and vandalizing the office of Muslim League-N in Model Town has been registered in Naseerabad police station, the investigating officer said that they tried to arrest the accused but could not be arrested, the court should issue a non-bailable arrest warrant for the accused. .

According to the non-bailable arrest warrant application of the police, non-bailable warrants have been issued for 7 accused including Musrat Jamshed Cheema, Murad Saeed, Hasanullah Niazi, Jamshed Cheema.

