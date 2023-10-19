Non-binary people are not eligible for gender reassignment surgery

View of the Federal Social Court in Kassel.Photo: Uwe Zucchi/dpa

So-called non-binary people who identify as neither man nor woman are not entitled to gender reassignment operations at the expense of statutory health insurance. The Federal Social Court (BSG) decided this on Thursday in Kassel.

The reasoning also results in an end to the previously court-awarded cost reimbursement claim for transsexuals. However, BSG President Rainer Schlegel appealed to health insurance companies to at least pay for transsexuals who have already started operations for reasons of protecting trust. (Af. B 1 KR 16/22 R)

The plaintiff was born biologically female. But she doesn’t feel like a woman or a man. In 2019, she had her first name changed and entered “unspecified” under gender. In December 2019, she also applied to her health insurance company to cover the costs of having her breasts surgically removed. She explained that she suffered from being perceived as a woman because of her breasts.

The health insurance company rejected this and explained that it was not at all clear whether an operation would reduce the suffering. The person then had the operation carried out at his own expense and sued for reimbursement of the costs amounting to 5,305 euros.

As before the Baden-Württemberg State Social Court, the lawsuit was unsuccessful before the BSG. At the same time, the Kassel judges also moved away from their case law on transsexuals. The health insurance companies therefore had to pay for gender reassignment operations.

As justification, the BSG explained that this case law was based “on the clearly distinguishable appearances of the female and male genders”. In contrast, new medical guidelines based on current scientific findings “include the diversity of all – including non-binary – gender identities”. This also corresponds to the case law of the Federal Constitutional Court on the so-called third gender.

Against this background, interventions in the healthy bodies of transsexual or non-binary people should be viewed as a “new treatment method”. Therefore, it is now the task of the Joint Federal Committee of doctors and health insurance companies, which decides on the catalog of services of the statutory health insurance, “to assess the appropriate application of the new method as well as its effectiveness and quality in order to protect the people affected from irreversible wrong decisions”.

“The Senate is considering protection of trust for treatments that have already begun for transsexuals,” the BSG concluded. The health insurance companies usually comply with such an appeal from the highest social court. (afp)

