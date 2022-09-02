Listen to the audio version of the article

Residence permits for non-EU citizens return to pre-Covid levels in the EU-27: in 2021 there were almost three million, in line with the 2019 figure. Even in Italy, after three years of decline, permits recorded a sharp increase, rising from 106 thousand to 274 thousand, the highest number in the last ten years. And the permits issued for work increase in our country from 10,000 to over 50,000 (18.5% of the total permits).

It is the photograph of regular immigration that emerges from the elaborations edited by the Leone Moressa Foundation for The sun 24 hours of Monday on the basis of Eurostat data referring to 2021. In these numbers, we do not yet see the effect of the flows decree issued at the end of 2021: it can therefore be assumed that in 2022 work permits in Italy will increase further (see here) .

After the decline in 2020, due to the restrictions on mobility due to the Covid pandemic, the data on residence permits issued in Europe in 2021 therefore offer an analysis of how the economy of the various countries has responded to the crisis, also thanks to the employment contribution of immigrants.

Permits in the EU

At the top of the European countries for the number of residence permits issued is Poland: with 967 thousand permits, it alone represents one third of the total. Followed by Spain (372 thousand permits, 12.6% of the total), France (285 thousand, 9.7%) and Italy (274 thousand, 9.3%). On the other hand, Germany is decreasing, with 185 thousand permits recorded a -40% compared to 2020.

The reasons for the release

Among the reasons for issuing residence permits there is a considerable difference between the Italian situation and the EU average. In fact, in Europe, on average 45.2% of permits are issued for work reasons. This is followed by family (24%) and other reasons (18.8%, in particular humanitarian reasons).