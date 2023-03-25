Non-stop strict Yunxi District Taxation Bureau held the 2023 work conference on comprehensively and strictly governing the party

All media news from Yueyang Daily (Zhou Xingzhou)On the afternoon of March 24, the Yunxi District Taxation Bureau of Yueyang City, State Administration of Taxation held a comprehensive and strict party governance meeting, in-depth study and implementation of the 20th National Congress of the Party, the 2nd Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and the general, provincial, and municipal bureaus. The spirit of the work conference on comprehensively and strictly governing the party, summarizing the work of comprehensively and strictly governing the party in 2022, analyzing and judging the new situation, and deploying the tasks of comprehensively and strictly governing the party in 2023. Xie Weiping, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the bureau, made a report on comprehensive and strict governance of the party. Chen Feilu, a member of the Party Committee and leader of the discipline inspection team, analyzed and deployed the discipline inspection work. Liu Xiongfei, a member of the Party Committee and Deputy Director, presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that in 2022, the Yunxi District Taxation Bureau will thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, insist on “practicing “two maintenances”, linking “two responsibilities”, building a strong and excellent foundation, and deepening the elimination of positive winds. Discipline’s four-in-one force, firmly and compactly governing the party and governing the party, unswervingly promote the construction of party style and clean government and the fight against corruption, providing a strong political guarantee for the successful completion of various taxation tasks and serving the overall economic and social development .

The meeting emphasized that 2023 is the first year to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the first year for tax modernization to serve Chinese-style modernization, and the first year for the implementation of the “one, two, three, four” work ideas proposed by the Provincial Bureau. It is a critical year for the in-depth implementation of the “Three Dos and Three Don’ts” of the Party Committee of the Municipal Bureau. It is necessary to fully grasp the new situation, new tasks and new requirements, earnestly play the leading and guarantee role of comprehensive and strict governance of the party, and ensure that the tax work of Shangyunxi on the new journey is off to a good start.

The meeting requested that the overall situation should closely focus on the work deployment of the General Administration, the Provincial Bureau, and the Municipal Bureau, and follow the “Four Strict” requirements of the Provincial Bureau to prevent hidden risks. We will continue to advance the work of comprehensively and strictly governing the party. Adhere to highlighting political construction and effectively improve the “three forces” of politics; insist on compacting work responsibilities and complement and strengthen the responsibility chain; insist on strengthening comprehensive supervision and gather the joint efforts of party management and supervision; adhere to the integration of party building business and promote the improvement of party building quality and efficiency; Adhere to strict management and love at the same time, create a clean and positive political ecology; adhere to the coordination of upper and lower, left and right, and comprehensively strengthen the guarantee of party building work.

The meeting also carried out study communication and work deployment on the special rectification of drunk driving and drunk driving, the special rectification of leaders using their power or influence to benefit relatives and friends, ideological work, and national security work. All cadres and workers of the bureau participated in the meeting.