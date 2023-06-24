Non-stop tightening of gas “safety valve” during holiday investigation – Shantou – 大华网

In order to conscientiously implement the spirit of the national, provincial, and city-wide emergency meeting on security and prevention work on June 22, thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, implement the instructions of Premier Li Qiang and other central leaders, and deeply learn from the “6.21” gas explosion in Yinchuan, Ningxia The lessons learned from the accident ensure the safety of people’s lives and property. In recent days, various departments, districts and counties of our city have attached great importance to it, and carried out safety production inspections during the Dragon Boat Festival to eliminate hidden risks and prevent and contain safety accidents.

Jinpyeong District:

In-depth special rectification of production safety

On the afternoon of the 22nd, in accordance with the deployment of emergency video conferences on national, provincial and municipal security work and the instructions of provincial and municipal leaders, Jinping District immediately held an emergency meeting on security work in the district to further deploy security precautions in key industries in the district, especially in the field of gas. Work.

On the morning of the 23rd, the Office of the Safety Committee of Jinping District organized the District Emergency Management Bureau and local streets to carry out safety production inspections at the Sinopec Shanyu Gas Station, Haibawang (Shantou) Food Co., Ltd. Kingman Branch and the Small Park Opening Cultural Area.

The inspection team listened to the report on the company’s safety prevention work during the Dragon Boat Festival, and went deep into the key links and parts of the company to carry out safety production inspections, requiring all enterprises to always put safety production first, strengthen safety precautions, strengthen safety management, and conscientiously Organize and carry out self-examination and self-correction of potential safety hazards. During the inspection, it was found that the gas pipe of the gas tank of a company’s kitchen did not meet the safety requirements, and the alarm and automatic gas shut-off valve were not installed. The inspection team immediately asked the company to rectify these two situations, and immediately install bellows that meet the requirements, as well as install alarms and automatic air shut-off valves.

Then the inspection team went to the port opening cultural area of ​​the small park to check whether the installation and use of gas pipelines in catering places were standardized, whether flammable gas alarm devices and self-closing valves were installed, the storage capacity of liquefied petroleum gas cylinders, and the equipment of fire-fighting equipment, etc. The problem requires the person in charge of the catering establishment to make immediate changes and strictly implement various measures for gas safety.

Longhu District:

Continuing to carry out safety precaution work inspection

Recently, Longhu District has continued to carry out safety inspections for key locations and industries such as crowded restaurants, large-scale complexes, and bazaars, especially the gas field, to ensure that safety prevention work will not be relaxed. Yesterday morning, inspectors went to the F16 vast shopping mall and restaurants on Huangshan Road to check the implementation of food safety and gas safety management.

During the inspection, inspectors focus on checking whether there are excessive storage of gas bottles, whether gas pipes and gas stoves are used in compliance with regulations, and whether gas leakage alarms and automatic shut-off valves are installed in accordance with regulations. The inspection team found that there are 15 restaurants in the vast shopping plaza of F16, two of which use gas. Chen Wenwei, the property manager of the shopping mall, said that the shopping mall conducts safety knowledge training and fire drills for employees, especially new recruits, every quarter every year. At the same time, it will actively inspect to ensure the safety of the shopping mall.

The inspection team found that two bottles of bottled gas were stored in the kitchen of some restaurants on Huangshan Road. The inspectors gave safety reminders to the operators and reminded the operators to install automatic gas alarm devices and self-closing valves. The reporter learned that as of 12:00 on June 23, more than 1,100 catering establishments have been inspected in Longhu District, and more than 90 potential safety hazards have been found in the investigation.

Municipal Market Supervision Bureau:

Carry out supervision and inspection of special equipment and food safety

In order to further strengthen special equipment and food safety supervision, and maintain harmony and stability during the Dragon Boat Festival, on the morning of the 22nd, the Municipal Market Supervision Bureau organized a review of food sales and catering services related to gas cylinder filling units in Jinping District, Zhenbang Food Street and small parks. Unit to be inspected.

The inspection team first inspected Shantou Runeng Longxiang LPG filling station, focused on understanding the implementation of the filling unit’s safety guidance for gas cylinder users, and read the “QR code” information of the filled gas cylinders on the spot , to inspect the quality and safety traceability of gas cylinders, emphasizing that each gas cylinder filling unit must strictly implement the code scanning and locking gun filling to ensure that the “QR code” filling traceability information is accurate; strictly implement the requirements of safety technical specifications, and resolutely put an end to Filling uninspected, refitted, refurbished, scrapped and non-owned gas cylinders; it is necessary to strengthen the publicity of bottled gas users and further enhance the safety awareness of gas use.

Subsequently, the inspection team came to Zhenbang Food Street and Small Park to inspect relevant food sales and catering service units, focusing on inspections of food business units operating with licenses, information publicity, clearly marked prices, food and raw and auxiliary materials purchase certificates and tickets, food Processing process, cleaning and disinfection of tableware, whether it is out of scope, overloaded operation, etc. It is required that food business units must earnestly fulfill the main responsibility of food safety, strengthen management, and ensure food safety. At the same time, they must deeply learn from the recent gas flash explosion accidents, improve the safety awareness of gas use, standardize the use of liquefied petroleum gas, and ensure gas safety.

Author: Guo Dan and Chen Ruoxuan Date of publication: June 24, 2023 Source: Shantou Daily (Copyright statement: The copyright belongs to Shantou Rongmei Group. Without permission, it is strictly forbidden to reprint, copy, or adapt the news works of Shantou Rongmei reporters. Violators The legal responsibility of the infringer will be investigated.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

