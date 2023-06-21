Nonconformism on the rise, massive mobilization in Pereira

“No to the international fund to sponsor terrorists” was one of the phrases that was heard the most during the tour.

Just as a few days ago the demonstration of the citizens who are in favor of the government policies of President Gustavo Petro took place, this time it was the turn of all those who are far away and who increasingly feel more non-conformity in the way as the president take the reins of the country.

The day began at 10 am; In various parts of the country, cities such as Cali, Bogotá, Neiva, San Andrés, Armenia, Ibagué, Manizales, Pereira, among others, participated in this new day, which, in addition to expressing their nonconformity to the Government, promotes its implementation. the complaint that is already filed before the accusations commission of the Congress of the Republic, where they request a political trial for the president, in order to justify the legality of the resources with which he campaigned for the presidency, also because they state that there was a violation of the law that determines the electoral ceilings stipulated for the development of the political exercise.

Pereira

The city had a large displacement, which began in the Makro sector in the municipality of Dosquebradas, they traveled through the viaduct, took the seventh race to 16th street, from there they turned to pass through the Civic Plaza Civic Victoria sector and finally they congregated in the square of the Risaralda Governor’s Office.

What previously was not reflected in a very massive accompaniment, is now a faithful reflection of the fact that nonconformity in the country has increased, the decisions of the ruler and his ministerial cabinet, in addition to the scandals that have leaked out there and the most Recently, the possibility of creating an international fund to finance the ELN guerrillas, in order to stop their criminal actions in the country, are some of the triggers that the protesters exposed throughout the development of the day.

Harangues such as “out with Petro”, “impeachment of Petro”, “no more Petro reforms”, “Petro thug, the people are not güe…”, “Petro bandit, the people are offended”, were part of the day. The active reserves of the military forces were other active participants in the mobilization, since they consider that the current government is running over them and that the support is minimal, almost non-existent, with the development of their functions.

Given

For June 30, the union of taxi drivers and transporters is also calling for a demonstration for the rise in fuel.

Given

Approximately 2,000 people participated in the demonstration day held in Dosquebradas and Pereira.

reactions

rodolfo martinez

Councilor of the Democratic Center

“Here we are marching against corruption, so that Colombia does not fall into the clutches of socialism, we have not realized that Mr. Gustavo Petro is with a group of scoundrels doing whatever they want, here we are the patriots who We are going out to defend Colombia until the last day. The Petro reforms, the health reform, for example, we all know that it is going to be a disaster, it is going to be chaos, what has been done in the area of ​​health, which is not perfect, but believe me, we are better off than in many countries of Latin America, for this man to want to tear down and put an end to it, this man in the last three months has wanted to put an end to what has been built for decades.”

Catherine Lopez

Lawyer

“We are blown away by Petro, we are tired of so much abuse, so much injustice, so many lies, they violate the rights of businessmen, the rights of families, of all transporters, of security as well, it is ending everything, it is happening above justice, of the laws, he has only had shortcomings in 10 months, no successes, those reforms, for example, would be disastrous for the people, but he, with his power of hypnosis, has many making them believe that they benefit the people, when This is clearly not the case, health cannot be handled that way, everything cannot be ended flatly and labor, employers must also be thought of, not only the employee”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

