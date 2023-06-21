“Nope” on the first Sky Cinema TV (also in 4K) and streaming NOW

Arrives on the first TV on Sky NOPEnew film written and directed by the Oscar® winner Jordan Peelewhich returns with a new, epic thriller experience, from Wednesday 21 June at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno (and at 21.45 also on Sky Cinema Sci-Fi), streaming on NOW and available on demand. The film will also be available in 4K on Sky Cinema 4K (21 June, 9.15pm) and on demand.

The film reunites Peele with the Academy Award® winner Daniel KaluuyaAfter Scappa – Get Outto which they add Keke Palmer and the Oscar® nominee Steven Yeun as the residents of a lonely inland California valley, witness a disturbing and chilling discovery. With them in the cast too Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea and the Emmy award Keith David.

SYNOPSIS – After the shocking death of his father, Hollywood animal trainer OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and his sister Emerald (Keke Palmer) begin to observe unexplained phenomena on their sprawling Southern California ranch. This leads them into an obsessive spiral as they plan numerous attempts to film the mystery. Teamed with a former child prodigy (Steve Yeun) now ringmaster at a family-friendly theme park near the brothers’ ranch, the pair’s efforts to chase and pick up the show bring with it terrifying consequences and unimaginable horror.

And on the occasion of the first viewing of NOPE, Sky Cinema Sci-Fi arrives from Monday 19 to Sunday 25 Junea channel dedicated to the literary and film genre that has helped redefine our cultural imagination and helped us dream of the future, with over 40 titles scheduled.

Among these too DEEP IMPACT with Morgan Freeman, Robert Duvall, Téa Leoni, Elijah Wood, and Vanessa Redgrave, MOON FALLdirected by Roland Emmerich and starring Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson, MARS ATTACKS!Tim Burton’s homage to 1950s science fiction cinema, directing a super cast headed by Jack Nicholson and Glenn Close; the three chapters of the “galactic” saga in which Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones are a pair of super-secret agents who monitor the aliens who live on Earth and protect it from threats, MEN IN BLACK, MIIB – MEN IN BLACK II e MEN IN BLACK 3; and the spectacular EDGE OF TOMORROW – SENZA DOMANI con Tom Cruise.

In addition, the films based on the brilliant science fiction writings of the writer Philip K. Dick: MINORITY REPORT directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Cruise; PAYCHECK by John Woo with Ben Affleck and Uma Thurman; and Ridley Scott’s sci-fi cult hit with Harrison Ford and Rutger Hauer BLADE RUNNER.

And again: Harrison Ford in ENDER’S GAME, PASSENGERS, con Jennifer Lawrence e Chris Pratt, ELYSIUMstarring Matt Damon and Jodie Foster, and Luc Besson’s blockbuster VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS with Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan.

