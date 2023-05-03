Nord Stream explosion: Russian ships near blast site

The first ship leaves the port of Baltiysk, a base of the Russian Baltic Sea fleet near Kaliningrad, on the morning of June 6th. On the morning of June 7, it reaches a position east of the Danish island of Bornholm – it stays around three hours in what will later be the northern explosion area – then it drives back towards Russia.

The second ship – the Russian “Sibiryakov” – is initially in the north-eastern part of the Baltic Sea when she suddenly seems to get a new order. She is now communicating with an unusual contact point, presumably another Russian ship, takes course towards Bornholm on the evening of June 13 and, according to the position data, crosses near the later northern explosion site on June 14 and 15. After a few hours she leaves the area, but then turns around and comes back before finally leaving the Bornholm region.

The two ships are only staying near the northern point of the detonation – according to the position data, they are not going to the southern point of the explosion.